Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE, cutting the ribbon

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 27: In a significant milestone marking its continued growth, adesso India has unveiled a state-of-the-art office at Infopark, Kochi. This strategic expansion underscores adesso's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT and consulting services across industries while fostering innovation and supporting the company's global delivery model.

Headquartered in Germany, the adesso Group is one of Europe's largest IT service providers, boasting a workforce of over 11,000 employees across more than 60 locations worldwide. The company is renowned for its expertise in bridging technology, research, and science to deliver innovative solutions for businesses across various domains.

The Kochi office inauguration was led by Mark Lohweber (CEO, adesso SE), in the presence of distinguished external delegates and key internal representatives, including Torsten Wegener (Advisor to the Board, adesso SE), Burak Bari (Business Area Lead - West Europe & Smartshore, adesso SE), Susanth Kurunthil (CEO, Infopark), Shali Hassan (Managing Director, adesso India) and Pramod Murlidharan (Managing Director, adesso India). The event was a testament to adesso's forward-looking vision and its commitment to India as a hub for technological talent and innovation.

Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE, emphasized the significance of this expansion and said "With our new Kochi campus, we're expanding our footprint while establishing a fast, effective global delivery model. This facility will attract top talent, boost our service portfolio, and foster innovation, playing a pivotal role in Kochi's emergence as a vibrant tech hub."

Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director of adesso India, added "The new office in Kochi will be the epicenter of digital transformation and innovation at adesso. Leveraging software engineering, cloud, SAP, data analytics, and AI, it will drive modernization and transformation through the adesso Smartshore delivery model for impactful business outcomes."

The Kochi facility is designed to foster innovation and productivity, equipped with modern workspaces, advanced technological infrastructure, and amenities tailored to support employee well-being and professional growth. Over the next three years, adesso plans to hire more than 1,000 professionals to bolster its India delivery center and cater to its growing global client base.

As Kochi continues to position itself as a prominent technology hub, adesso's new office represents a significant step forward in aligning with regional talent and delivering world-class IT solutions.

