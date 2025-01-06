VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6: Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam, located in the Coimbatore District and a unit of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, is celebrating 25 years of academic excellence. To commemorate this significant milestone, the school aims to make history by collectively setting 25 world records. A press conference was held at the school auditorium on January 4, 2025, to highlight the pivotal aspects of this ambitious project.

Swamini Muktamrita Prana, Manager of Amrita Vidyalayam, highlighted Amma's guiding philosophy: "Gaining mastery over the mind is the real education." She elaborated, "In line with this wisdom, we aim to provide education that nurtures creativity, intelligence, and character development in every child. At Amrita Vidyalayam, we are committed to fostering not only academic excellence but also extracurricular and co-curricular talents."

Announcing the 'Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025,' she shared that the event, scheduled from April 7 to April 12, 2025, will feature participation from students of all grades, Pre-KG to Grade 12, along with staff members. The festival celebrates 25 years of dedication to education and excellence, reflecting the school's legacy of shaping future leaders. "This spectacular event reaffirms our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals poised for success," she concluded.

K.Jayajyothy, Principal-Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam, highlighted the vision of Mata Amritanandamayi, also known as Amma--a revered spiritual leader and humanitarian. Amma's extensive philanthropic initiatives include establishing the Amrita Vidyalayam network of schools, founded on her principles of integrating academic excellence with spiritual and moral education.

K.Jayajyothy further detailed that, In celebration of 25 years of nurturing knowledge and building futures, the Nallampalayam campus proudly presents a festival of accomplishments that underscores the holistic development of its students on a global platform through the creation and achievement of 25 world records. This initiative will be certified by leading organizations, including Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records. Esteemed world record adjudicators from India and abroad will oversee and validate these remarkable achievements, she further added.

B. Padmaja, Academic Coordinator, elaborated on the scope of the record attempts, stating that they will span diverse fields such as LSRW skills, Fine Arts, Yoga, Sports, Spiritual Empowerment, Environmental Stewardship, and more, highlighting the multifaceted talents of the students. To ensure success, participants will receive comprehensive training and guidance in their chosen disciplines. "This monumental celebration reflects the school's unwavering commitment to academic and holistic excellence while honouring Amma's vision of nurturing well-rounded individuals ready to lead and contribute meaningfully to society," she stated.

M.R.Sudha, Headmistress at the Primary Level, outlined that at the "Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025," a total of 3100 students and 140 teaching and non-teaching staff members will collaboratively set 25 world records over the course of 6 days--a first of its kind in the world. This monumental initiative will make history by achieving 25 world records concurrently within just five days, showcasing the collective efforts of students and staff. "This extraordinary endeavour is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and unity," she stated.

Latha Ramasamy, a teacher at Amrita Vidyalayam, shared, "At Amrita, we focus on achieving academic excellence in every way possible. I am thrilled that we will be setting multiple world records in various fields such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature, and more. We are excited about this remarkable opportunity and eagerly await the chance to make history through our collective efforts."

T.Divya, a Primary Teacher at Amrita Vidyalayam, highlighted their focus on joyful learning to build a strong foundation, nurturing motor skills, cognitive abilities, and memory. She shared her excitement as all primary students prepare for 12 world record attempts, including Art and Craft, Sight Words, Digital Image Identification using Associative Memory, and other innovative challenges.

P. Chitra, a Teacher at Amrita Vidyalayam, stated "I can't wait to be part of this world records event. It's going to be a huge milestone for all of us, and I'm so excited to see what we can achieve together!"

U.Vishnuvardhana, Grade-XII Student said, "I'm excited to be part of this iconic festival! It's an amazing opportunity to showcase my talents and be part of something historic."

Aaaradhana, Grade-XII Student said, "I feel proud to participate in this event. It's an incredible chance to work with my friends and teachers to set world records and achieve something big."

Manikandan, parent of Adithyan K.M. from Class XII, expressed, "As a parent, I am thrilled that my child is participating in this historic festival. It is a fantastic opportunity for their holistic development."

R. Saranya, parent of K. Abbi from Class 2F, remarked, "I am proud that my child studies at Amrita Vidyalayam, where education extends beyond academics to nurture well-rounded individuals through impactful initiatives like this."

The 25th-anniversary celebration at Amrita Vidyalayam will showcase students' talents and foster both academic and personal growth, creating a lasting legacy through the World Records Festival.

