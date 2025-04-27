Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mizoram Governor and former Army Chief General VK Singh on Sunday offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Speaking to the media, former Army Chief Singh said, "... We have prayed that Baba Mahakal continues to bless us and that we continue to do good work for the people."

Earlier in the day, General VK Singh expressed his deep sorrow over the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and called on the public to exercise caution to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Singh emphasised the importance of patience, adding that the central government is actively addressing the situation.

"It is a very sad incident. The government is taking certain actions against this. We all need to be patient. We need to keep our eyes and ears open in the future so that, if we see something abnormal, we can catch it beforehand," Singh told reporters.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In response, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been deployed at the site since April 23. These teams, led by senior officers from the anti-terror agency, have intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses who saw the attack are being questioned in a bid to piece together the events.

The Indian Army has also launched several operations in a heightened state of alert to neutralise the terrorists involved. Following the attack, nationwide protests have erupted, demanding stricter action against Pakistan for its alleged role in sponsoring terrorism. (ANI)

