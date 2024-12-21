VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: Appinventiv, a preferred digital engineering partner of global conglomerates and innovative startups like Adidas, KFC, JobGet, and Broker2Broker, was recently recognized for its selfless initiative to empower access to higher education for deserving, underprivileged youth. The organization of 1600+ tech experts launched the Edu-Boost Scholarship Program, pledging INR 1 Crore, and won the Best Education Scholarship Award 2024 by the Indian CSR Awards.

Also Read | Hollywood Movie Releases 2025: 'Superman', 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', 'Jurassic World Rebirth' - 15 Biggies Predicted To Be Box Office Blockbusters.

"We are grateful to be appreciated for the impact our Edu-Boost Scholarship Program has helped us make in the lives of underprivileged young talent. However, this is just the beginning of a long-standing goal of our organization to strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission through a strong pillar of education," said Peeyush Singh, co-founder of Appinventiv, upon receiving the award.

The Edu-Boost Scholarship Program was designed to aid meritorious young talent with financial support for their higher education studies, including B. Tech (CSE, IT, ECE, and EEE) and B.C.A. (Bachelor of Computer Applications).

Also Read | 'Marco': From Unni Mukundan's Grisly Intro to Horrifying Family Massacre Scene, 7 Moments in Haneef Adeni's Violent Actioner That're Not for the Faint-Hearted! (SPOILER ALERT).

To keep the scholarship aligned with the UN's latest Sustainable Development Goals, the primary eligibility criteria were kept as follows: Only Indian citizens with an annual family income of less than INR 8,00,000 are eligible to apply. The student must have passed the 12th class or a government-accredited diploma with at least 70% score in the academic year 2023-24. Adhering to Appinventiv's vision of equal opportunity for women and differently-abled, preference is given to girls, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), students with single parents, and orphans.

For on-ground execution, the team partnered with a reputed third-party scholarship aggregator platform to ensure a secure application and exhaustive candidate scrutiny process. In a span of just 2.5 months, the program's first phase attracted over 18k applicants, with most coming from Karnataka, UP, and Delhi. After the first batch of scholarship beneficiaries is finalized, the next phase will be rolled out gradually to expand the initiative's reach to more deserving candidates.

"Our team is thoroughly reviewing each candidate's profile and documentation and prioritizing their eligibility based on merit, financial need, or personal/family crisis. The exhaustive measures we are taking will ensure that only the most deserving talent gets the support they need to excel in their academic endeavors," said Peeyush.

The awarded beneficiaries can avail of continued assistance purely on merit for consecutive years of their higher education program. However, for successful renewal, a scholar must meet the below-mentioned renewal eligibility criteria:

* Proof of continued enrolment and promotion

* Consistent good academic performance

With more initiatives like the EduBoost Scholarship Program, Appinventiv aims to make impactful contributions that help India strengthen its mark on the world as a self-reliant nation regarding health, hygiene, skill development, and access to basic necessities.

About Appinventiv

Appinventiv is an IT Consulting leader with a strong client portfolio in the USA, UK, MENA, Europe, and Australia. It partners with innovative startups, rapidly growing scale-ups, and global unicorns to offer industry-best digital transformation solutions covering over 35 mainstream industries. Its unique approach towards employee welfare, growth-focused retention strategies, and strict zero layoff strategy have gained it the recognition of 'Best Place To Work by Outlook India. Its team of 1600+ tech experts collectively moves towards a unified goal of making every innovation ROI-focused, which sets its offerings apart from the top players in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)