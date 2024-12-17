BusinessWire India

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 17: The 25th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, famously known as the Festival of Festivals, concluded with unprecedented enthusiasm, drawing a record-breaking footfall of 2.5 lakh visitors to the Kisama Heritage Village, Nagaland. Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), a transformative life skills program by Reckitt, a global leader in health and hygiene, made its mark as the festival's official Health Partner, driving impactful conversations around consent through groundbreaking initiatives.

This year, Durex TBBT made history by launching Asia's first ever Consent Cafe, inaugurated by Shri Anoop Khinchi (IAS), Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare and Shri Thavaseelan K (IAS), Principal Director, School Education & CEO, State Health Authority. The cafe was also graced by the presence of Shri T.R. Zeliang, Deputy Chief Minister, Planning & Transformation, and Shri G. Ikuto Zhimomi, Advisor, Land Resources. With its immersive design featuring light installations, pulse connections, music and art, the cafe created a safe space to reinforce the importance of consent in today's society.

Adding to the festival's vibrant spirit, Durex TBBT hosted a Music Carnival on Day 2, where it unveiled the Durex TBBT Rap Album. Featuring five talented local rap artists, the album's tracks highlighted the programme's five core pillars - Moko Koza on Consent, G'nie on Awareness, DonKam on Protection, SR on Inclusion, and A.Hosea on Equity. The album was launched by Shri Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, and struck a chord with audiences, using the rhythm and storytelling to drive social change. The Hornbill Festival 2024 also witnessed the launch of Dr. Rexpert, a conversational AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot designed to complement Durex TBBT life skills programme. Aligned with UNESCO's eight global standards on comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), Dr. Rexpert offers scientifically accurate and youth-friendly content to foster informed decision-making and healthy behaviors.

Shri Temjen Imna Along, Honorable Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, said, "A heartfelt thank you to the entire team from Reckitt and Durex The Birds and Bees Talk for joining hands with Nagaland Tourism as our esteemed Health and Hygiene Partner for the Hornbill Festival 2024. On behalf of myself and the Government of Nagaland, I wish to express our deepest gratitude for your invaluable support and collaboration. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting health, hygiene, and inclusivity, especially among adolescents. We are excited about the positive impact this initiative will have and look forward to nurturing and strengthening this meaningful partnership in the years to come."

Shri Toka E Tuccumi, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, said, "On behalf of the Department of Tourism, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Reckitt and Durex The Birds and Bees Talk for partnering with us to promote the vital message of consent, inclusiveness, and approval to a wider audience. We are truly humbled by this collaboration and look forward with great anticipation to the years ahead. Congratulations to Team Reckitt for exceeding our expectations through this excellent partnership!"

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we firmly believe that knowledge is the cornerstone of empowerment. The 25th Hornbill Festival was a magnificent celebration of heritage, creativity and community. Through Durex The Birds and Bees Talk, we are proud to have sparked transformative conversations, using innovative platforms like Asia's first Consent Cafe, Dr. Rexpert and the Rap Album. These initiatives underscore the power of music, art and culture to create lasting societal change. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Nagaland for their continued support in driving meaningful impact and shaping a brighter, more informed future for youth."

The Durex TBBT Arena emerged as a crowd favourite at Kisama Heritage Village, drawing people with its enagaging offerings. Visitors enjoyed interactive features such as the 360-degree camera booth, instant photo opps with Instamax and vibrant giveaways like magnets, postcards and tote bags. The arena's mascots, Joy and Bubble, became the heart of the celebrations, spreading happiness and positivity with their warm smiles and energetic presence. With creative merchandise and captivating activities, the Durex TBBT Arena not only entertained visitors but also sparked meaningful conversations around the programme's five pillars--consent, equity, awareness, inclusion, and protection.

As the curtains closed on the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, Durex TBBT left an enduring mark by seamlessly blending education with entertainment. Through structured interventions and engaging cultural platforms, the programme continues to promote essential conversations among adolescents, inspiring them to lead informed, responsible and empowered lives. Implemented by Plan India, Durex The Birds and Bees Talk reaches millions of adolescents across 10 states, promoting comprehensive, age-appropriate life skills education fostering respect, responsibility and inclusion.

