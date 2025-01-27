VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Forever52, a globally renowned makeup brand, has once again proven its commitment to nurturing talent and creativity in the beauty industry with its inspiring Khubsurat Bharat Ki Khubsurat Betiyan (KBKB) campaign. This initiative is a celebration of artistry, aimed at empowering budding makeup artists across India and giving them a platform to shine on a global stage.

With a stellar reputation for offering high-quality yet affordable beauty products, Forever52 has become a favorite among professional makeup artists and brides alike. The KBKB campaign takes the brand's dedication a step further by focusing on the people behind the artistry--those who create magic with their brushes and palettes.

The KBKB campaign is designed to recognize and reward talent. It offers 3 winners a life-changing opportunity to receive Rs5 lakh cash prizes and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai. But it doesn't stop there. The winners will also get access to exclusive masterclasses conducted by internationally renowned makeup experts. These sessions are tailored to equip participants with advanced skills, industry insights, and the confidence needed to excel in a competitive field.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajat Aggarwal, Managing Director of Forever52, expressed the brand's vision: "Forever52 is more than a beauty brand; it is a platform for empowerment. Through the KBKB campaign, we aim to inspire and uplift the community of makeup artists in India by offering them opportunities for recognition, education, and global exposure."

The campaign's association with television star Shivangi Joshi further adds to its charm. Known for her grace and elegance, Shivangi embodies the values of beauty and artistry that the campaign stands for. Her involvement highlights the crucial role professional makeup plays in enhancing confidence and creating unforgettable bridal looks.

The KBKB campaign by Forever52 is not just an initiative--it's a movement that celebrates talent, creativity, and determination. By bridging the gap between local talent and global opportunities, Forever52 is redefining Makeup industry standards and shaping a brighter future for makeup artistry in India.

Through the KBKB campaign, Forever52 continues to prove that true beauty lies in celebrating the artists who bring it to life. With this initiative, the brand is paving the way for the next generation of makeup artists, empowering them to dream big and achieve even bigger.

