New Delhi [India], December 7: In a significant step towards promoting road safety and sustainability, Grihum Housing Finance Ltd and Yashlok Welfare Foundation joined hands to donate ISI-certified helmets to the Pune City Police. This initiative, part of an innovative CSR project, integrates skill development, sustainable livelihoods, and environmental conservation, setting a benchmark for impactful corporate social responsibility.

The helmets, crafted from recycled ABS plastics, were manufactured by beneficiaries of the CSR project, including persons with disabilities, underprivileged women, and unemployed youth. These individuals received specialized skill development training, empowering them with employment opportunities while addressing the critical issue of plastic waste.

The handover ceremony was held at the Police Commissioner Office of Pune City and saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries from Pune City Police, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City) IGP Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (Pune City-East) Manoj Patil, IPS, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - Pune City) Amol Zende, who lauded the initiative for its multifaceted approach to community welfare.

Spreading Awareness and Sustainability

Through this initiative, the Pune City Police will not only enhance their safety while on duty but also act as ambassadors of road safety awareness. Similar contributions have been made to police forces in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru, broadening the project's impact across the country. This collaboration addresses multiple social challenges by empowering vulnerable communities with skills and livelihood opportunities, promoting sustainability by recycling plastic waste into useful products, and fostering road safety through awareness and the distribution of quality helmets.

Voices of Leadership

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City), expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are deeply thankful to Grihum Housing Finance Ltd and Yashlok Welfare Foundation for their thoughtful contribution. These helmets not only enhance the safety of our personnel but also carry a strong message about sustainability and road safety. By involving underprivileged communities in their production, this initiative demonstrates how collaboration can create a ripple effect of positive change. We are proud to be part of this meaningful project and look forward to spreading awareness about road safety in our community."

Manish Jaiswal MD & CEO of Grihum Housing Finance Ltd, remarked, "This initiative reflects Grihum's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and equitable future for India's self-made individuals (SMIs). We are honoured to support our tireless traffic police, whose dedication ensures safety on our roads. In collaboration with Yashlok Welfare, these products--lovingly handcrafted by the specially-abled using sustainable and eco-friendly materials--serve as a tribute to the road warriors whose relentless service deserves our collective acknowledgment and appreciation."

Alok Adhikari, Chairperson of Yashlok Welfare Foundation, stated, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Grihum Housing Finance Ltd and the Police Departments of Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru for their invaluable support in making this CSR project a success. This initiative exemplifies the power of partnerships in addressing critical social and environmental challenges. By empowering underprivileged communities, recycling plastic waste into a meaningful product, and spreading road safety awareness, we are creating a positive impact on multiple fronts. Together, we are paving the way for a safer, greener, and more inclusive future."

A Step Towards a Safer and Greener Future

This initiative underscores the power of collaboration between corporate and nonprofit sectors to achieve sustainable development goals. Grihum Housing Finance Ltd and Yashlok Welfare Foundation remain committed to scaling this project and fostering innovation in CSR to create a lasting positive impact.

About Grihum Housing Finance Ltd

Grihum Housing Finance Limited (Formerly Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited) ('the Company'), is an RBI registered housing finance Company specializing in affordable housing finance which provides accessible and affordable housing finance solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers, with a wide and robust distribution network. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, we have undertaken several activities: through Swayam, our flagship CSR program, we have distributed RO machines to some police stations to provide them with safe drinking water to enhance the health and wellbeing of officers and the community; we have distributed helmets manufactured under the skill development programme, empowering marginalized individuals with disabilities, underprivileged men and women and unemployed youth, helping to increase public awareness about the importance of road safety; and through our initiative, Khushiyon Ka Angan, we promoted educational equity by ensuring eligible girl children have the support they need to continue their education.

About Yashlok Welfare Foundation

Yashlok Welfare Foundation is an NGO (Non-Profit Organization) created exclusively for undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities such as education, skill development, sustainable livelihood, waste management, healthcare and road safety awareness.

For media inquiries, please contact: yashlokwelfarefoundation@gmail.com

