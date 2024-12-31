BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: Guestara, a startup reimagining how hospitality professionals serve and engage guests, today announced a $500K pre-seed funding round from a group of experienced travel and hospitality tech entrepreneurs, led by industry veteran Sanjay Ghare. The funds will fuel Guestara's mission to develop cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that streamline operations, boost guest satisfaction, and uncover new revenue opportunities for hotels worldwide.

Founded by CEO Akshay Dekate and three other co-founders, Guestara offers an AI-enabled guest management platform that centralizes and automates key hospitality functions. Akshay himself has spent over a decade in hospitality innovation. Guestara's solutions span Unified Inbox, Contactless Mobile Check-In, Omnichannel Guest Engagement, Personalized Upselling, and Smart Checkout--all designed to integrate seamlessly with leading Property Management Systems (PMS). By transforming guest management into a centralized, intelligent workflow, Guestara empowers hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals to focus on what matters most: delivering memorable guest experiences.

"Hospitality is more than a service--it's an experience," said Akshay. "Guestara harnesses AI to help hotels elevate that experience, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing guest loyalty. Our goal is to onboard 2 million rooms globally and transform the sector into a data-driven, people-focused industry."

Guestara has already onboarded hotels and short-term rentals as beta clients, with 2000+ rooms collectively, including 3 global hotel chains, reporting a 20% increase in operational efficiency, a 35% rise in guest satisfaction, and a 57% boost in incremental revenue. By providing real-time insights and eliminating many of the manual tasks that burden staff, Guestara's platform frees hoteliers to build deeper guest relationships.

"We see Guestara as a game-changer," said Sanjay. "Their AI-first approach brings immediate benefits--both economic and experiential--to our industry. We're thrilled to support them as they redefine hospitality for the modern era."

With this infusion of capital, Guestara will accelerate product development and expand its reach, targeting a diverse range of hotel partners--from boutique independents to multinational chains. By doing so, the company aims to set a new standard in guest management, blending technology with genuine hospitality to deliver truly exceptional stays.

For more information or to become an early partner, reach out at care@guestara.com.

