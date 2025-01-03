BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 3: SaaS startup Zimyo has elevated its VP of Finance Naresh Gupta as a co-founder and Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Additionally, it has appointed Mayank Singh as Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Vinay Kumar as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to strengthen its leadership team as part of its broader strategy to accelerate global expansion.

Commenting on the new elevations, Founder and CEO Kumar Mayank said, "This initiative has been taken to strengthen our position in International markets, while we maintain our focus on the Indian Market where we plan to IPO in the SMB Segment in 2027. These strategic promotions bring a lot of credibility to Zimyo, ensuring the company's continued success in transforming workforce management solutions for businesses worldwide." Naresh Gupta, elevated to Co-Founder and Chief Finance Officer, has been instrumental in leading Zimyo's operational and financial strategy, including Fundraising. With a focus on enhancing revenues from operations, and streamlining processes, he will be leading Customer Success along with Finance in the new role. Vinay Kumar, promoted to Chief Technology Officer, has been pivotal in driving innovation and technology at Zimyo. He will be responsible for enhancing Zimyo's product offerings with new-age AI Features. Mayank Singh, promoted to Chief Business Officer, has been driving business and revenue growth for Zimyo since its first foray in the international market. He will be leading market expansion for Zimyo in global markets. The addition of these talented leaders is a pivotal moment for Zimyo, signaling the company's commitment to 'building the future of Employee experiences' to Small and Medium businesses across the globe.

