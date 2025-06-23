PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 23: Intellipaat, a global leader in professional upskilling, has launched a groundbreaking transformation of its flagship DevOps program, becoming the first in India to integrate Agentic AI into a structured DevOps curriculum. The program now also includes advanced modules on DevSecOps and Generative AI, ensuring professionals are equipped for the next decade of intelligent automation and secure-by-design infrastructure.

Also Read | Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested.

With over 8,000+ professionals trained over the past decade and corporate skilling delivered to industry leaders like Societe Generale, Wipro, TCS, and HCL, Intellipaat has long been a trusted name in DevOps education. This latest evolution addresses a rising demand in job descriptions for professionals skilled in AI-powered DevOps, security automation, and self-healing infrastructure systems.

"DevOps is evolving -- it's no longer just about CI/CD and scripting. The future lies in intelligent, autonomous systems that are secure by default. This enhancement helps professionals stay ahead of that shift," said Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO of Intellipaat.

Also Read | Meta Introduces Passkeys on Facebook for Android and iOS Devices To Protect Against 'Phishing and Password Spraying Attacks'.

Why This Matters Now

From startups to Fortune 500 companies, businesses are rapidly transitioning to AI-integrated operations. Security breaches, complex infrastructure, and the speed of change demand DevOps professionals who can:

* Embed security at every phase of the development lifecycle

* Use LLMs like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot for infrastructure automation

* Work with Agentic AI that can observe, reason, and act -- reducing response time, improving uptime, and ensuring compliance

A scan of current job listings shows that DevSecOps, AI for Ops, and autonomous incident management are no longer emerging skills -- they're expected.

What's New in the Curriculum

DevSecOps

Hands-on training with devsecops tools such as:

* Gitleaks, DefectDojo, Software Composition Analysis

* Open Policy Agent (OPA), AWS Secrets Manager, and Vault

Generative AI for DevOps

Learners use GenAI to:

* Generate Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC)

* Automate CI/CD pipeline creation and documentation

* Query cloud platforms and monitoring tools using natural language

Agentic AI in DevOps

Explore how agentic frameworks and tools like:

* LangChain, ReAct, and OpenDevin can manage infrastructure, auto-resolve incidents, and deploy environments -- all with minimal human input.Career Transitions That Inspire

Thousands of Intellipaat learners have successfully transitioned into high-demand roles in Cloud and DevOps. Among them are freshers who landed their first DevOps jobs right after completing the program -- including learners who secured a DevOps role within just three months of course completion.

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a trusted global provider of industry-aligned professional education in DevOps, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, and AI/ML. With a community of over 2 million learners, Intellipaat collaborates with top universities and global enterprises to deliver outcome-driven learning for tomorrow's workforce.

Media Contact: deepak@intellipaat.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688152/Intellipaat_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)