Business News | KVIC Records Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Turnover in 2024-25, Eyes Rs 2 Lakh Crore in 2025-26

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): In a milestone for India's rural economy, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has achieved an unprecedented turnover of over Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar released the provisional data at the Commission's headquarters near Rajghat on Monday, attributing the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and guidance of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Having registered the highest turnover for KVIC since its formation, the Commission has now set an ambitious target of Rs 2 lakh crore in sales for 2025-26.

Kumar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Ministry of MSME, the schemes and achievements of KVIC are contributing to the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The growth figures showcase a remarkable transformation over the past 11 years.

Production has increased nearly fourfold from Rs 26,109.07 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,16,599.75 crore in 2024-25, reflecting a 347 per cent jump.

Sales have grown even more impressively, with a fivefold increase from Rs 31,154.19 crore to Rs 1,70,551.37 crore during the same period, representing a 447 per cent growth.

The production of Khadi cloth specifically has seen a 366 per cent increase, rising from Rs 811.08 crore to Rs 3,783.36 crore.

Sales of Khadi garments have surged by 561 per cent, growing from Rs 1,081.04 crore to Rs 7,145.61 crore. Kumar credited the Prime Minister's promotion of Khadi from larger platforms for this dramatic rise in demand.

Employment generation, a primary objective of KVIC, has also witnessed substantial growth. The cumulative employment provided by KVIC has increased from 1.30 crore in 2013-14 to 1.94 crore in 2024-25, marking a 49.23 per cent rise.

The iconic Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan in New Delhi has more than doubled its business to Rs 110.01 crore, compared to Rs 51.02 crore eleven years ago.

The Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) has helped establish over 10.18 lakh units since its inception, with the government providing margin money subsidies of Rs 27,166.07 crore against loans totaling Rs 73,348.39 crore. These units currently provide employment to more than 90 lakh individuals.

Under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana Scheme, aimed at rural employment generation, KVIC has increased its budget by 134% from Rs 25.65 crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs 60 crore for FY 2025-26.

The scheme has facilitated the distribution of nearly 2.9 lakh various machines and equipment, including electric pottery wheels, bee boxes, incense stick manufacturing machines, and toolkits for various trades. In FY 2024-25 alone, 37,218 machines and equipment were distributed, the highest annual figure to date.

Women's empowerment remains central to KVIC's mission, with 80 per cent of the 5 lakh Khadi artisans being women.

Over the past decade, KVIC has trained 7.44 lakh individuals through its training centers, with women comprising 57.45 per cent of all trainees.

The wages of Khadi artisans have increased by 275 per cent over the last 11 years, including a 100 per cent rise in just the past three years.

Khadi, once primarily associated with India's freedom struggle, has now evolved into a symbol of rural economic empowerment and self-reliance.

"Khadi, the legacy of Bapu, is no longer just a fabric but has become a symbol of the creation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," Kumar said.

The Commission's performance reflects the growing consumer interest in traditional, sustainable products and the effectiveness of government initiatives in revitalizing India's village industries sector. (ANI)

