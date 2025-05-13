San Francisco, May 13: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for users. The new "Recent Searches" feature has been released for Android beta testers and will be available for final users soon. WhatsApp's new feature update is a part of continuous improvements that help users engage in private conversations and explore other unique features. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp was working on Meta AI-powered chat wallpapers for the ios platform as a beta and bringing various other features to the Android beta platform.

WhatsApp's 'recent searches' feature is rolled out to Android users via the 2.25.16.8 update version for those enrolled in the Google Play Beta Programme. As the name suggests, the new WhatsApp feature would help users navigate between the channels with the latest updates and jump from one unread channel to another without returning to the main channel list. WABetaInfo posted that the Meta-owned platform introduced this new feature so that users can focus on fresh content while automatically skipping the channels without any latest updates. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Announces Users Can Export Files Generated Using Chatbot's Deep Research Into PDF Format With Tables, Images and More.

Using this new option, WhatsApp users can enhance their experience by getting updates and staying primarily informed when they follow multiple channels. It lets users get the latest updates and boosts their convenience while navigating various channels. WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp may have developed an additional tool to manage channels and status updates for a better user experience and convenience. Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices.

The feature helps users avoid repeated searches for the channels or contacts they recently looked up. WhatsApp will show the number of new, unseen posts and display the status update for the last time they posted for contacts. This makes it easier for users to keep track of fresh content and stay updated with friends and family. The recent searches are stored locally on the device, not on WhatsApp servers, ensuring user privacy and control.

