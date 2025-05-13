Meta introduced 'Collaborative Reasoner', a framework to improve collaborative reasoning in language models. The Meta Collaborative Reasoner allows users to develop social agents with the ability to partner with humans and other agents. It lets the developers build social agents that reason together to explore, explain, and redefine ideas. OpenAI HealthBench: Sam Altman-Run Company Introduces New Evaluation Benchmark To Assess AI in Healthcare; Check Details.

Meta Launched 'Collaborative Reasoner' Framework for Reasoning in Language Models

Introducing Collaborative Reasoner: a framework to improve collaborative reasoning in language models. Collaborative Reasoner paves the way for developing social agents that can partner with humans and other agents. Read the research paper and download the code.… pic.twitter.com/btqd8RKcid — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) May 12, 2025

