New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): As the Economic Survey 2025 tabled in Parliament on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) BL Verma extended his support to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commending her leadership ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

"I would like to congratulate the Finance Minister in advance that she is going to present her 8th Budget. Under the leadership of PM Modi the country is going forward on the path of development. As far as the Budget is concerned, Finance Minister will present a budget keeping in mind the welfare of all sections of society," Verma stated.

The Economic Survey, a key document outlining the state of the Indian economy, sets the stage for the Union Budget 2025-26, which Sitharaman will present in the coming days.

The survey provides insights into growth projections, fiscal health, and sectoral performance, shaping expectations for future policy measures.

Meanwhile, with the Opposition reportedly set to raise the issue of the Maha Kumbh stampede in Parliament, Verma defended the event's arrangements, emphasizing that the historic religious gathering had received global recognition.

"Arrangements for the historic Maha Kumbh have been appreciated by not only the country but the entire world. Raising negative issues and doing politics on it will, I think, be misfortunate for this country," he remarked.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious congregations in the world, has witnessed massive participation, with authorities implementing extensive security and logistical measures. However, recent reports of a stampede have sparked political debate, with opposition leaders likely to press the government on accountability and preparedness.

As parliamentary proceedings unfold, the focus remains on the Economic Survey's key takeaways and the upcoming Budget, which will shape India's economic roadmap for the coming fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament on Friday afternoon, providing key insights into the country's economic performance and shaping expectations for the upcoming Union Budget. (ANI)

