(L-R)- Fitness Icon Milind Soman and Sanchit Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Pazcare, join forces for Green Ride 4.0 initiative

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: Pazcare, India's leading employee benefits platform, has joined hands with Green Ride 4.0 as the Employee Benefits Partner, underscoring its mission to promote health and wellness at workplaces. With a proven track record of empowering over 2,000 organizations, Pazcare provides comprehensive employee insurance, wellness programs, and benefits tailored to the modern workforce.

Also Read | Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Green Ride, led by fitness icon and ultramarathoner Milind Soman, is a celebrated movement advocating fitness and environmental consciousness. This year, with Pazcare's partnership, the initiative takes a focused approach to highlight the role of employee wellness in creating thriving workplaces.

Sanchit Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Pazcare, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "At Pazcare, we strongly believe that every employee's health matters. With the impact of a sedentary lifestyle in today's workforce, health needs to become a shared responsibility between employers and employees. We're thrilled to partner with Milind Soman for Green Ride 4.0, encouraging us to incorporate fitness and well-being into our daily routines."

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Toll Reaches 7 in Kurla Accident; Rookie Bus Driver Sanjay More Arrested.

Milind Soman echoed the sentiment, adding, "Fitness is a way of life that extends beyond individual efforts. Green Ride 4.0, with Pazcare's support, is inspiring a culture of wellness in organizations, encouraging workplaces to adopt sustainable health practices for their teams."

Through this partnership, Pazcare and Green Ride 4.0 are setting a benchmark, demonstrating how fitness and workplace productivity can thrive together.

Green Ride 4.0 is poised to kick off soon, championing a transformative message: fitness is not just a weekend endeavor--it's a lifelong practice, integral to fostering healthier, more vibrant workplaces.

About Pazcare

Pazcare is reimagining employee benefits for the modern Indian workforce. Backed by investors such as 3one4 Capital, Jafco Asia, and BEENext, Pazcare offers a comprehensive Employee Benefits Stack that includes insurance, health checkups, Tax Benefits card, and more, all accessible through its user-friendly app. Serving over 2,000 organizations, Pazcare prioritizes flexibility, transparency, and personalization, empowering employers to create healthier and happier workplaces.

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)