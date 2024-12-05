NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The much-anticipated Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave, presented by Vritilife, an initiative by NexBrands Inc, took place on November 19, 2024, at the luxurious ITC Maratha in Mumbai. This year's conclave celebrated extraordinary leaders from the corporate and entertainment sectors who were honored as Extraordinaires for their remarkable contributions to their industries and society.

The prestigious event brought together an exclusive gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and influencers, recognizing their efforts in transforming India's corporate landscape, driving innovation, and influencing the entertainment world. The conclave acknowledged the visionaries whose leadership, perseverance, and trailblazing achievements continue to inspire future generations.

Key Honorees at Vritilife presents Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2024

The event saw the recognition of several corporate and entertainment icons under different categories:

Corporate Icons:

* Madan Mohan Mohanka - Tega Industries - Powerful Business Icon

* Harish Kohli - Acer India - Most Powerful CEO

* Sanjay Koul - Timken India - Most Powerful CEO

* Dheeraj Arora - Hygienic Research Institute - Most Powerful CEO

* Amit Gossain - Kone Elevators - Most Powerful CEO

* Lav Chaturvedi - Reliance Securities - Most Powerful CEO

* Deepak Jain - amante - Dynamic Business Leader

* Saurabh Munjal - Lahori Zeera - Disrupting Startup Led by Youth Leader - FMCG

* Sanjib Sahoo - Ingram Micro - Trendsetter of the Industry - IT Distribution & Services

* Gautam Boda - JB Boda Group - Powerful Business Icon

* Nitin Jain & Hemant Daga - Neo Wealth & Asset Management - Most Innovative Business * Leaders - Wealth & Asset Management

* Krishnadas R Varier - Arya Vaidya Pharmacy - Leadership Par Excellence - Ayurveda

* Mathew Job - Watertec India - Most Innovative Business Leader - Bath Fittings

* Rohini Iyer - Raindrop Media - Influential Entrepreneur

* Aditya Vikram Birla - Cosmic Birla Group - Dynamic Business Personality

* Priya Anand Dakle - Dakle Industrial Plastics - Leading Ladies of Influence - Manufacturing

* Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese - Hindustan Group of Institutions - Powerful Business Icon - Education

* Aakanksha Kaur - JIS Group - Leading Ladies of Influence - Education

* Kumari Swetam - Indiana HR and Training Solutions - Leading Ladies of Influence - HR Consultancy & Training

* Arnav Vij, Karissa Gupta, Vihaan Tampi - Walking Past - Youth Leaders of the Year

Entertainment Legends:

* R. Madhavan - Game Changer of the Decade

* Anupam Kher - Change-Maker of Indian Cinema

* Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Versatile Actor of the Decade

* Fardeen Khan - Breakthrough Performer

* Raashii Khanna - Sensational Performer

* Esha Gupta - Leading Ladies of Influence

* Dhvani Bhanushali - Pop Sensation of the Year

* Ali Fazal - Global OTT Icon

* Sayani Gupta - Impactful OTT Performer

* Urvashi Rautela - Style Icon

* Adah Sharma - Power Achiever

* Pragya Jaiswal - Rising Star (Female)

* Gurmeet Choudhary - Rising Star (Male)

* Aastha Gill - Youth Icon (Music)

* Gauranga Darshan Das - Visionary Leader (Spirituality)

A Night of Recognition and Inspiration: Vritilife presents Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave was a spectacular evening of recognition, featuring a host of luminaries from both the corporate world and entertainment industry. The event not only celebrated their outstanding achievements but also provided a platform for networking, inspiration, and vision-sharing about the future of India in the next decade. Each award recipient was celebrated for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their contributions to shaping the India of tomorrow.

