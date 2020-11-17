Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/www.whistle.mobi): Whistle, a mobile marketing startup, introduces the country's first pin-code feature in messaging marketing to help business owners tap potential customers.

The AI powered feature enables users to create their own data set at pin code level for their messaging marketing campaigns. It further enhances the targeted messaging service by eliminating those who are uninterested in the campaigns. This alone reduces the advertiser's cost by at least 60 per cent.

The startup offers a technologically advanced yet user-friendly self-service universal marketing platform where users can run customised messaging campaigns all by themselves in just a few clicks. One can also monitor the campaign progress and generate insights on the platform.

Satya Kiran, CEO of Whistle, said "With most businesses being severely impacted by the pandemic across the country, small size firms, entrepreneurs and shop keepers are particularly struggling to stay afloat. Our aim is to empower these enterprises digitally through MarTech; help them overcome such obstacles and grow their businesses by making marketing technology tools available at an affordable cost."

The mobile messaging service, available on Whistle's smart portal, allows users to stimulate purchase interest among customers through promotions like deals, discounts & Diwali bumper offers, introducing new goods & products, offering home delivery service, special opening hours during festivals & occasions, etc.

Through MarTech innovations, Whistle has made messaging marketing simple and accessible to all; business owners can now promote their offerings directly to their potential customers thus ensuring growth.

Launched in 2019, the startup has already assisted over 300 users with their businesses during the pandemic alone. In just a year, its clientele has grown to 400+ and it has sent over 350 crore messages.

