Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Zoivane Pets, a pioneering pet care brand founded by Nishma Singhal, has launched an all-encompassing range of over 150 premium-quality products to make the lives of pet parents easy and joyful by addressing everyday challenges like training, grooming, and maintaining a hygienic home, Zoivane Pets has become a trusted name for pet parents across India.

The brand's innovative offerings include its Pet Behavior Corrector Spray, which is a safe and humane solution for addressing unwanted behaviors such as barking, jumping, and food stealing. By mimicking natural animal warnings with a hiss sound, this spray interrupts bad habits and fosters positive behavior when used alongside a rewards-based training approach.

Another featured product is the Potty Training Spray, a patented formulation designed to train pets to urinate or defecate in specified areas by sending them an odd fragrance. The spray is safe and non-toxic and may also be used indoors or outside: a great product that will help new pet parents with house training.

Aims to keep your home clean and smelling good, the brand offers Pet Odor Remover with a black currant fragrance. It is a strong but non-toxic formula for removing tough pet odors from surfaces such as carpets, upholstery, and bedding, with refreshing black currant fragrance as a residue.

Complementing the first one is Pet Stain and Odor Eliminator Spray, meant to eliminate persistent stains and combat odors, such as pet urine. It has a mild, refreshing scent that leaves the home feeling clean and inviting. It is safe for use on carpets, furniture, and other surfaces, ensuring your home remains fresh and clean.

The Home Cleaning Kit for Pet Parents is, therefore, another one of its solutions for cleanliness. It is a special collection tailored for pet owners, consisting of products that are environmentally safe for cleaning. This makes it a lot easier to maintain a healthy home for you and your pet.

Nishma Singhal, Founder, Zoivane Pets said, "Our mission at Zoivane Pets is to make pet parenting joyful and easy-going. Products we create are yet another way that we keep true to our commitment toward innovation, safety, and sustainability. We aim to build a bridge between pets and their parents to provide effective solutions that ensure their daily fun."

With a focus on natural, safe, and practical pet care solutions, Zoivane Pets revolutionizes the way pet parents care for their furry companions.

Zoivane Pets is a leading Indian pet care brand with premium grooming, training, and cleaning products designed to improve pet wellness and make it easier to be a responsible pet parent. Founded by Nishma Singhal, the brand's mission is to deliver sustainable solutions to promote sustainable pet parenting.

