After treating audiences to thrilling posters and the teaser of Deva, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have dropped the much-awaited song Bhasad Macha, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a wild and magnetic avatar. The song's infectious rhythm and Shahid and Pooja's high-octane performance have taken the nation by storm, with fans raving about its vibe. While everyone is going gags over the track, Bosco Martis, who choreographed the song has revealed interesting anecdotes about Shahid and his performance.

Choreographer Bosco Martis, who designed the electrifying moves for Shahid, shared intriguing insights about the process. Speaking about the sequence, Bosco revealed, "There was a defined body language that he had manicured, and that's what we dwelled upon. We created dance moves that could suit his character. The free-spirited sequence allowed him to embody this person with free-flowing energy."

Watch ‘Bhasad Macha’ Song:

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva promises to be an electrifying action thriller. Set to release on January 31, 2025, the excitement has hit new peaks with Bhasad Macha giving audiences a taste of the dhamaka to come!