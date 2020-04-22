'Domestic Tourism Will Increase After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends'

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Domestic tourism will see a rise after the coronavirus pandemic is over and people will receive a boost when people visit unexplored places in India, said Rajan Sehgal, co-chairman of the tourism committee in PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Tuesday."India's domestic travel is very powerful and there are so many places in India to explore which are not explored. People are restricted to Agra, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nainital and Mussoorie. So, if we will go and visit unexplored places like Gwalior, Orchha, Khajuraho and Odisha beaches, then we can do domestic tourism in a big way in the future," Sehgal told ANI.He said that the tourism industry is suffering because of COVID-19."I think this is the worst ever crisis which I have seen in more than 35 years of my career. Tourism is a two-way traffic. People from outside come to India and vice versa. It is difficult to predict how long coronavirus will affect the tourism industry," he said.Sehgal said that once the situation is under control, people will visit other parts of India."This will create employment. We have heritage tourism. We have so many heritage places of India where people are not exploring. Once the people starts to visit these places, this will send a message to other countries," he said. (ANI)

