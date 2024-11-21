Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): The 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, Northeast India's most renowned film extravaganza will begin in Guwahati from December 5.

Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika told ANI that the festival will be held on December 5 to December 8.

Also Read | Amol Palekar's Memoir To Release on His 80th Birthday, Tracing 60 Years From Canvas to Celluloid.

"During the 4-day long festival, panel discussions, master classes will also be held. Foreign films, Indian films will be featured during the festival. Many renowned people from film industry will participate," Tanushree Hazarika said.

She further said that, they will try to showcase Assam and North East during the festival.

Also Read | 'Speculated Untruths Without Verification': Amitabh Bachchan Finally Speaks Out on Divorce Rumours About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in His Blog.

Earlier, the festival has invited entries from across the country in both the competitive and non-competitive categories.

The deadline for filmmakers to send in their entries for the 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), was September 30, 2024. Akin to previous editions, the 9th BVFF will be held in Guwahati.

Organised by Tattva Creations and Brahmaputra Foundation, BVFF has emerged as a destination for cinema lovers, combining both untold stories and finesse to create an enriching experience for all attendees. A melting pot of creativity and meaningful cinema, BVFF has enriched the cultural landscape of cinema in the region and has consistently witnessed an average of 25,000 visitors per edition.

Apart from showcasing the best of Indian independent cinema, BVFF has been involved in skilling and empowering youth through workshops, masterclasses, activities, and industry apprenticeships and opportunities and has been recognised as one of the best platforms for learning and networking for budding filmmakers.

The previous edition witnessed a collaboration between BVFF and popular OTT streaming platform - Amazon Prime, providing independent and budding filmmakers with a wonderful opportunity to present their ideas, work and talent at a national and international level, opening up many potential avenues for these elite creators.

There are a host of activities for attendees to look forward to. Apart from the screenings, visitors can also participate in engaging workshops, panel discussions involving stalwarts of the industry, and fun mini-events, designed to provide each participant with a holistic experience that stays with them for a long time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)