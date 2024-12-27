Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Renowned actor Annu Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, expressing his condolences on the veteran leader's demise.

Dr Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, was widely recognized for his significant contributions to India's economic reforms and governance.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said, "May God give peace to the soul of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain and sorrow... We should never forget his contribution to India. Today, our country is moving on the path of development and progress... he laid the foundation of that progress... I pay my tribute to him..."

Dr Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014.

His leadership during key moments in the country's economic history, including the liberalization of the Indian economy in the 1990s and his efforts during global financial crises, earned him recognition both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, calling the loss a significant one for the nation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi described Dr Singh as "one of India's most distinguished leaders" and praised his contributions to India's economic policy.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi, who worked closely with Dr Singh when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Singh was the Prime Minister, also fondly remembered their interactions. PM Modi wrote, "Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible."

Dr Manmohan Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy.

He became the 13th Prime Minister of India in 2004, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership through economic crises and for pushing forward policies that modernized India's economy.

Dr Singh retired from public life after his second term as Prime Minister, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition.

He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

