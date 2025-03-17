Washington DC [India], March 17 (ANI): The Chinese phenomenon 'Ne Zha 2' has surpassed the worldwide collection of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth highest-grossing movie ever, reported Deadline.

According to Maoyan, as quoted by Deadline, the Ne Zha 2 total in China through Sunday is a little over RMB 14.86B. Adding grosses in excess of 31M USD from markets outside China, the global total rises to more than 2.085 billion USD.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Dragged Into Bofors Scandal Without Evidence, Claims Journalist Chitra Subramaniam.

That places the animated sequel just above Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2.071 billion USD) on the all-time global chart. This record came after it became the highest-grossing animated movie, overtaking Inside Out 2 in global charts.

As per Deadline, in China alone, Maoyan is projecting that NZ2 will final at RMB 15.2B (2.1B USD). Ex-China rollout continues in Indonesia on March 21 while several European releases are ahead as well as Japan, as per Deadline.

Also Read | ‘Mujhe Allah Ne 4 Shadiyon Ki Ijazat Di Hai’ Danish Taimoor Makes THIS Comment in Front of Wife Ayeza Khan, Pakistani Actor’s Viral Video Sparks Online Chatter.

The running global cume for Imax is 155 million USD, making it the sixth biggest Imax release ever. As quoted by Deadline, 151.6 million USD is from China.

In the UK, Imax screens gave NZ2 the biggest local-language opening for the format in the market, as per the outlet. Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 recently became the first non-Hollywood movie to cross 2 billion USD worldwide.

The film serves as the direct sequel to 2019's Ne Zha and the third film in Enlight Pictures' Fengshen Universe, after 2020's Jiang Ziya.

Based on the Chinese novel Fengshen Yanyi (Investiture Of The Gods), the story follows a demon child raised by humans who forms an uneasy alliance with the dragon prince, Ao Bing, in an epic battle to protect their clans.

In the aftermath, with their bodies teetering on the edge of destruction, Ne Zha embarks on a quest to obtain an elixir to restore Ao Bing's body, uncovering a dangerous conspiracy in the process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)