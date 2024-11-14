Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want to Talk is all set to be released in theatres, and makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience. On Thursday, a song titled "Gum Ho Kahan" from Shoojit Sircar's directorial "Gum Ho Kahan" was unveiled. Amitabh Bachchan Praises Son Abhishek Bachchan’s Film ‘I Want To Talk’ As ‘The Most Awakening Life Story’.

The song features Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever beautifully capturing the essence of the film's narrative, conveying a sense of melancholy and emotional vulnerability. The music is composed and sung by debutant singer Taba Chake. Sharing the promo of the song on their social media handle, they wrote, "Between being lost and finding yourself again, that's where #GumHoKahan lies."

Watch ‘Gum Ho Kahan’ Song:

I Want to Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Abhishek in the lead role. The story "explores complex emotional dynamics with Abhishek playing a pivotal character in the film grappling with deep emotional conflict. "

On Wednesday, the whole team of I Want to Talk attended the film's music launch, where they shared their experience working on the project.

At the event, Abhishek opened up about the physical changes he went through for the film "There's always a huge beeline outside his office because the experience of making a film with him is very transformative. Not just physically, from what you see."He pointed to the movie poster, where he appears with a big belly, and said, "I'm not in this shape anymore."

He shared that the belly in the poster was real, not a prosthetic, and revealed that he gained extra kilos for the film.

"But it's been a learning experience. It's been life-changing. And I hope that we've managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film. We've worked hard. It's a very sincere effort," he said. ‘I Want To Talk’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Embarks on a Life-Changing Journey in Shoojit Sircar’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced the project under Rising Sun Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.