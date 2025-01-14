Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun and his family joyously celebrated Sankranthi.

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy posted adorable family pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Sankranthi #2025."

The family picture features Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy along with their children Allu Arha and Allu Ayan, all smiles as they posed in traditional attire.

Recently, Allu Arjun celebrated the 76th birthday of his father, renowned producer Allu Aravind, with his family.

He shared glimpses of the intimate celebration on his social media, much to the delight of fans.

Taking to X, Arjun posted a series of pictures from the birthday bash. One picture showed Allu Aravind cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his sons Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, daughter-in-law Sneha, and grandchildren Ayaan and Arha.

One of the highlights was a custom-made Pushpa-themed birthday cake. The cake featured intricate details like an inverted handprint, flames, sandalwood-inspired elements, and a film reel on top. The cake's bold text read, "Pushpa Ka Baap," referencing Allu Arjun's character in the Pushpa series.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Pushpa' actor added a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Dad. Thank you for making our lives soo special with your gracious presence."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered records since its December 5 release and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

