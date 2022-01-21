Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson has been signed on as the male lead in the 'Fatal Attraction' series at Paramount Plus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. He will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex's part.

Also Read | Geeta Basra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Under Home Quarantine.

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," said Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series at Paramount Plus.

"He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation," added Clemens.

Also Read | Squid Game Season 2 In Works at Netflix; Content Officer Ted Sarandos Confirms.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) is writing and will serve as showrunner on 'Fatal Attraction', which is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will touch on the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

She has executive produced the project with Kevin J. Hynes, with whom she shares a co-story credit, and Amblin Television's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson is coming off Peacock's limited series 'Dr. Death', for which he earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination. The former 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Fringe' star's recent TV credits also include Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere', Showtime's 'The Affair' and Netflix's 'When They See Us'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)