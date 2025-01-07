Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut is coming up with her directorial 'Emergency', which focuses on the 21-month Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

However, ahead of the release, especially in 2024, the film faced several hiccups. It missed its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Also Read | 'Loveyapa': Singer Nakash Aziz Reveals How 'Loveyapa Ho Gaya' Track Became Career Milestone for Him.

The movie also faced backlash from a couple of Sikh organisations who reportedly objected to its release and accused the makers of misrepresenting the facts.

After months of struggles, Kangana-starrer 'Emergency' has got a green signal from CBFC. It is now all set to see the light of day with the release scheduled for January 17, 2025.

Also Read | 'He Would Arrive at 9 PM for a 9 Am Shift': Shakti Kapoor Explains How Govinda's Insecurity Transformed His Professionalism Over the Years.

Kangana is also now back on a promotion spree for the film. Speaking with ANI, she recalled the challenges she faced to bring her film to theatres.

" Bhaut sangharsh raha...kaafi cheezo ka saamana karna pada (we faced a lot of challenges). It was not an easy ride...It was filled with several hardships...we had to show this film to so many communities. Our film was scrutinized on every single thing...after conquering all such obstacles, we have finally reached here. We have a lot of faith in our constitution, country, and the censor board which allows us today to make our film available for the audience. We are eagerly waiting to show the film to the world," Kangana shared.

Kangana was even forced to sell off her property in Mumbai after the film's release was postponed. She never thought that she would battle such difficulties while creating a film.

"I had no idea that I would endure difficult times while making this film.... usually, my films are made on a very comfortable budget but this time I faced a lot of struggles -- be it related to studios or funds. The biggest struggle was that no one was confident about the film's release. 'Will it ever get released or not?' This question was always there on our mind," Kangana recalled.

Kangana's 'Emergency' is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)