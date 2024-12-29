Los Angeles [US], December 29 (ANI): Former reality star Kelly Osbourne ain't in good health. She is suffering from a fever.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared that she is under the weather with a 100.2-degree fever.

Also Read | 'When the Phone Rings' Episode 10 TRP: Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok’s MBC Drama Hits 7.5 Percent, Surpasses 'Check-In Hanyang' and 'The Tale of Lady OK'.

"Still going strong. I have put ice on my body, taken meds, tried to sweat it out in the bath and nothing is working!" she wrote atop a snapshot of her thermometer.

She showed her thermometer and expressed frustration that "nothing" was working to get her better.

Also Read | Who Is Urmila Kothare aka Urmila Kanetkar? All You Need To Know About the Marathi Actress Involved in Mumbai Car Crash That Claimed a Metro Worker's Life.

As per Page Six, Kelly, 40, further elaborated in a separate video via her Instagram Story, "Day three of having a fever and a little cough."

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common illness that causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's a common wintertime illness and it infects most children by the age of 2.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, earlier this year, Kelly reflected on her decision to quit music during the episode of her family's podcast, 'The Osbournes', as per People.

"I've thought about getting back into music," Kelly said. "I've definitely thought about what my life would have been like if I didn't stop. It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know."

Speaking about why she left music, she shared, "I was doing so much TV. I was doing so much touring, and so much publicity, and so many interviews, and I wanted to go out and have fun," she explained her life at the time. "I didn't want it to be all work and no play, and I didn't know how to even that out and have any balance in my life."And it was bad, but I also covered up a lot of my insecurity," Kelly added.

Kelly first hinted at a musical potential in 2002, when she performed a pop-metal cover of Madonna's 1986 smash 'Papa Don't Preach,' as suggested by her mother.

Kelly bounced back in 2005 with the release of her sophomore album, 'Sleeping in the Nothing', but hasn't released anything since."People think I'm a joke and that I'm famous because of who my father is," she said of former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy. "They told me what to wear and demanded that I lose weight. And when I didn't want to do it, they said, 'You're 16. You have a record deal. Why are you complaining?' So I didn't say anything."

Kelly hasn't spoken much about her music career in recent years, although she did share on her family's podcast that she would consider singing with her father again. She also told her brother, Jack, that watching old basement tapes of her recording music and touring has "definitely made me miss it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)