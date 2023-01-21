Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's award-winning film 'Page 3' turned 18 on Saturday.

To mark this occasion, Madhur took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Today marks 18 years of the film #Page3! From the talented cast and crew to the powerful story, #Page3 has been a memorable journey for me. A big thank you to all the actors, technicians & producers who have been part of this iconic film. #18YearsOfPage3."

In the post, the 'Heroine' director shared some glimpses of the film and some snaps with the star cast.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Madhur, the film was released in the year 2005 and starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni and Boman Irani in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

"Love this film since the day I first saw it. Love the song Kitne Ajeeb What a masterpiece!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This was such a game-changer movie ..just a masterpiece."

"What a landmark film #Page3 each and every scene of the film holds true even today and in all probability will hold so for another 30 years atleast if not more," another fan commented.

The drama film won three National Film Awards.

He is known for his films like 'Fashion', 'Heroine', 'Chandani Bar', 'Satta', 'Indu Sarkar' and many more.

Meanwhile, Madhur recently released the social drama film 'India Lockdown' and gathered positive responses from the fans.

The film streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5 and starred Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Zarin Shihab in the lead roles.(ANI)

