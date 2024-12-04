Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): It's official! Megastar Chiranjeevi film with director Srikanth Odela is in works.

Interestingly, Nani recently took to social media and revealed that he is presenting the project, which will be backed by The Paradise makers SLV Cinemas.

The official poster released by the makers depicts the powerful nature of the movie, conveying the intensity of Chiranjeevi's character.

The striking red theme of the poster signals the violence central to the story, while the quote, "He finds his peace in violence," further underscores the fierce and compelling role Chiranjeevi will play.

This collaboration promises to be a high-octane, thrilling cinematic experience. This indeed is going to be the most violent film yet for Chiranjeevi.

Sharing the announcement poster of the project, Nani wrote, "I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours everytime. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now I PRESENT HIM. It's a full circle. UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. With my boy who dreamt this, Srikanth Odela."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for 'Vishwambhara', directed by Mallidi Vassishta. After wrapping up the film, he is expected to join the sets of Srikanth Odela's film soon.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The award was presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.Before presenting the award to Chiranjeevi, Big B spoke highly of the actor in his speech. He also expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna and his family for inviting him to such a prestigious event.

"I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Chiranjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti Films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me a part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan further said, "Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of the Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much," he said.

Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award from Big B. As a mark of respect, he bowed down in front of Amitabh Bachchan, touched his feet and sought his blessings. (ANI)

