Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Prince Harry has addressed the growing rumours about his marriage to Meghan Markle, dismissing speculation about an impending divorce.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been married to the Duchess of Sussex for six years with whom he shares two children, Archie and Lilibet, became the subject of tabloid gossip after the couple was spotted attending public events separately, according to E! News.

Speaking at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City on December 4, Prince Harry responded to the rumours.

With his characteristic humour, the 40-year-old royal quipped, "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?" he remarked, as per E! News.

Familiar with media scrutiny, the Duke added, "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."

His comments directly addressed the ongoing media frenzy often surrounding his family life.

Prince Harry also expressed a surprising sense of sympathy for those who perpetuate such negative gossip.

"The people I feel most sorry for are the trolls," Harry said, referring to online critics who eagerly anticipate news of the couple's downfall. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do," he added, as per E! News.

Despite the unrelenting rumours, the Duke emphasised his choice to largely ignore the gossip.

He also took the opportunity to reflect on the dangers posed by the media, particularly British tabloids, which have often targeted his family. Harry has previously shared concerns about returning to the UK due to the unsafe environment created by intense tabloid scrutiny.

In an earlier interview, Harry explained his reasons for not bringing Meghan back to Britain, citing genuine safety fears.

"It's still dangerous," he said, adding, "And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," as per E! News.

He continued, "Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, parents to Archie Harrison, 5, and Lilibet Diana, 3, remain committed to raising their children as privately as possible. (ANI)

