Alia Bhatt's latest film, Jigra, which failed to make an impact at the box office, is all set for an online release. The action-packed jailbreak thriller debuted in theatres on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend but failed to win over both audiences and critics. Now, the film will be available for streaming this December on an OTT platform. The announcement was made along with a poster, giving fans a chance to watch the much-anticipated film from the comfort of their homes. ‘Jigra’ Movie Review: Alia Bhatt’s Committed Performance Helps Vasan Bala’s Prison-Break Thriller Sail Through Its Hiccups (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Jigra' OTT Release Date Out

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on December 6, 2024. Alongside the lead actors, the film also features Aashna Vaishnav, Sheeba Sabir, Yuvraj Vijjan, Jason Shah and Dheer Hira in pivotal roles. The action-packed thriller will now stream exclusively on Netflix. The OTT platform teased the release with a playful post on Instagram - “Phoolon aur taaron ne kaha hai, ulti ginti shuru karlo. Jigra is arriving tomorrow on Netflix.” Is ‘Jigra’ a Copy of ‘Savi’? As Divya Khossla Wages Insta ‘War’ on Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Allegation.

'Jigra' on Netflix

Watch 'Jigra' Trailer:

'Jigra' Plot

Jigra, a gripping prison-break thriller, delves into the unbreakable bond between siblings Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina). The film, with a screenplay by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala, tells the heart-wrenching story of a sister's relentless determination to rescue her brother. As they embark on a perilous journey, their relationship, morals and inner strengths are pushed to the limit. The movie explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.

