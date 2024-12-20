Los Angeles [US], December 20 (ANI): Actors Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy will be seen sharing screen space in 'The Good Daughter'.

As per Variety, the series is based on the Karin Slaughter novel of the same name. Byrne also serves as executive producer.

The official logline of the project reads, "The Good Daughter is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she's forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all."

Jessica Biel was earlier supposed to play the role of Charlotte.

Fahy is best known for starring as Daphne Sullivan in Season 2 of HBO's "The White Lotus." Most recently, she played Merritt Monaco in the Netflix limited series "The Perfect Couple," with other previous credits including "The Bold Type" on Freeform. (ANI)

