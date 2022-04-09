Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in her hometown Punjab, sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple on Saturday. The 28-year-old actor shared a candid picture of herself sitting in front of the Akal Takht. Shehnaaz Gill Gives ‘Pind Ki Kudi’ Vibes As She Shares a Beautiful Video in a Pink and Purple Salwar From Punjab – WATCH.

She also added a blossoming flower emoticon to the caption. The beautifully captured images garnered more than seven lakh likes and thousands of comments from her fans within moments of the post. "I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to being better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you," one fan commented. Shehnaaz Gill Doesn’t Want to Ruin Her Makeup by Wearing a Mask and This Video Is a Proof – WATCH.

Shehnaaz Gill Visits Golden Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Another wrote, "Waheguru hamesha Mehar kare." Shehnaaz also shared videos of Sri Palki Sahib from the Golden temple and wrote, "Waheguru ji," adding a folded hands emoticon to the caption.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)