Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actos Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari'.

The film will be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

The makers on Tuesday, surprised fans as they shared the first look posters of Sidharth and Janhvi on Instagram

In the motion poster, Sidharth is seen looking suave in casual attire, while Janhvi stuns in a colourful ethnic outfit. The duo later appears twinning in South Indian attire, with Sidharth carrying Janhvi in his arms.

Along with the posters, Maddock Films added a caption that read, "North ka swag, South ki grace - two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari."

The story of Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari".

Producer Dinesh Vijan has already had a successful year with his blockbuster 'Stree 2', starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film. (ANI)

