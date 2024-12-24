It is time to move on from Kamalini Mahanta, aka Interent’s cringe “chaddi lady,” and her obsession with the colour of innerwear. Because the OG ‘chaddi gyaan’ by none other than Bollywood’s evergreen ‘young’ superstar Anil Kapoor is here. A short clip from Anil Kaoor’s 1985 film, Mohabbat also featuring yesteryear actress Vijayta Pandit, is going viral. The video features a young girl asking Anil Kapoor’s character, Shekhar, what makes a girl look beautiful. Shekhar’s love interest, Roopa, played by Vijaya Pandit, is also listening to their conversation. Needless to say, there’s a good mix-up, and if you thought Kamalini Mahanta’s viral dialogue “Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Bata Do Na” was cringe, wait for this movie scene to finish. Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: Did You Know the Actor Wasn’t the First Choice for 1987 Film ‘Mr India’?

What Is 'Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Bata Do Na' Meme?

A few days ago, Kamalini Mahanta went viral for sharing a bunch of cringe Instagram reels where she is seen lying on the bed and asking men the colour of their underwear! Her dialogue, “Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Bata Do Na”, soon became a funny meme template despite being super cringe!

Watch Video of 'Chaddi Gyaan' Scene From Anil Kapoor's 1985 Film 'Mohabbat'

Watch Extended Scene From Anil Kapoor's Movie

‘Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho’ Girl Original Video

Search engine platforms were flooded with keywords related to the new trending meme. People who did not know about Kamalini Mahanta, searched about her with keywords such as "Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Audio, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Original, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Instagram ID, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Girl, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Voice, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Girl Name, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Video, Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho meme" and so on. Well, for them, here is the original video:

Here's How People Are Using ‘Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho’ Meme Template

'Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho' Girl Voice Template Has Gone Viral

The year 2024 has been a crazy ride for meme lovers. The year witnessed cringe memes like “Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho Bata Do Na” and “Juice Pila Do Mosambi Ka” to relatable memes like the “Chill Guy” to internet-breaking “Very Demure, Very Mindful”. One would hope 2025 will have more memes to offer.

