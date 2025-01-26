Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor's glamourous style statement stole the spotlight at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai.

She turned the heads in her black attire with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

Also Read | 'That Thought Is So Foreign to Both of Us': Khushi Kapoor Denies Any Competition With Sister Janhvi Kapoor, 'Loveyapa' Actress Talks About Their Strong Bond.

Sonam's couture attire included a pencil skirt that she teamed up with a top and a feather jacket.

She completed her look with a royal necklace adding more charm to her look.

Also Read | 'Loveyapa': 'Surreal Experience!' Farah Khan Explains Her Experience of Working With Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Rhea took to Instagram handle to share pictures of her sister Sonam. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial.. By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior Style @rheakapoor with @abhilashatd Beauty @namratasoni Hair @bbhiral #25yearsofsabyasachi"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFQbsAjIOwu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)