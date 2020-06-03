Entertenment News | Writer Craig Gore Fired from 'Law & Order' Spinoff After Controversial Comments on Social Media

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 3 (PTI) "Law & Order: SVU" creator Dick Wolf has fired writer Craig Gore from the show's spinoff series over the threatening comments he made on social media amid the widespread protests in the US.

On Tuesday, Wolf released a statement, posted on official Twitter handle of Wolf Entertainment, and announced that Gore is no longer working for the spinoff series.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately," Wolf said in the statement.

Gore, who has previously written for shows like "S.W.A.T." and "Chicago P.D.", was criticised on social media over the photo he posted on Facebook where he is seen holding a gun.

In one of the comments, the writer had said, "Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won't light motherf****ers up who are trying to f**K with my property I worked all my life for? Think again..."

His comments were in reference to the countrywide protests over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

The "SVU" spinoff series will see actor Christopher Meloni reprising his character of NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler. PTI

