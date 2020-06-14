Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Environment News | Heavy Rains Lead to Waterlogging in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:22 AM IST
A+
A-
Environment News | Heavy Rains Lead to Waterlogging in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar area here.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday informed that as the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | 19 Year Old Ariel Levy is Managing NBA and NFL Players.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of south Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD had stated in its advisory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Bapu Gujarat India Mumbai nIndia Meteorological Department North Arabian Sea south Madhya Pradesh
You might also like
Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Viral

Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Football

Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Bollywood

Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement