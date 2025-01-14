Prayagraj, January 14: As the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 is being performed on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday and several Akharas have reached the Sangam to take the holy bath, DGP Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar informed the total number of devotes who had taken dip in the Sangam has crossed the 10 million mark. Speaking to ANI Prashant Kumar said, "It's the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025, for now four Akharas have taken a holy dip and the third lot Juna, Awahan and Agani Akharas and they will be taking holy dip shortly. By 7 AM 98 lakhs 20 thousand people have taken bath and by now the numbers might have crossed one crore mark."

"All our senior officials are monitoring through different control rooms including DGP, Chief Secretary and CM control room." The DGP further informed that apart from that, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti people in major cities across the state are doing Snan.

Naga Sadhus of Niranjani and Anand Akharas Proceed for ‘Amrit Snan’

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Naga sadhus of Niranjani and Anand Akharas proceed for 'Amrit Snan' at #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/oXZ5NJiNsl — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara Proceeds for Amrit Snan

#WATCH | #MahaKumbhMela2025 | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara proceeds for Amrit Snan on the occassion of Makar Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/cNoYlDB4Yx — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

1st Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Maha Kumbh Mela, the meeting point of culture and devotion, sees an ocean of pilgrims joyously head for Amrit Snan, making the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/zzRVJB8UsY — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

"Snan for the Makar Sankranti in different cities including Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya on the banks of different rivers going in a normal way as it used to happen." While on day one of the world's largest gathering over 1.5 crore pilgrims had taken a holy dip at the Sangam.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'. In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith.

"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said. Earlier the CM also wished the people of the state on Makar Sankranti, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state, all revered saints, devotees and followers on Makar Sankranti! This is a festival to express gratitude to the Sun God, the father of the universe." Sadhus of the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharm are taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

