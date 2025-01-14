At least 11 devotees have suffered heart attacks over two days during the Maha Kumbh Mela in UP's Prayagraj, according to reports. Six of these patients were admitted to the Central Hospital at Parade Ground, while five others were taken to the Sub Centre Hospital in Sector-20. While nine patients have been treated and stabilised, two were transferred to SRN Hospital for further care. The Central Hospital’s 10-bed ICU was filled with heart patients by Sunday, January 12, as doctors attribute the rising cases to cold and rainy weather, urging devotees to take extra precautions against the harsh conditions. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on First 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh Mela on Makar Sankranti (Watch Videos).

Heart Attacks Surge at Maha Kumbh at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

