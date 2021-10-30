New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police arrested two men from separate places and recovered over 150 kg illegal firecrackers from them, officials said on Saturday.

The police nabbed 49-year-old Girdhari Lal with 115.1 kg of illegal firecrackers in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

On Thursday, while patrolling in Paharganj, the police came across Lal who was selling firecracker in Paharganj near his residence, Deputy Commissioner or Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

In the other incident, the police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered 46 kg firecrackers, officials said, adding that the accused was identified as Akash, a resident of Budh Vihar here.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Akash was found selling crackers at his home. During enquiry 40 Kg illegal firecrackers were recovered from his possession and he was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, adding the accused was arrested and later released on bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)