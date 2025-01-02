Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police have arrested 22 people for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja, officials said on Thursday.

The action comes after a 40-year-old man was severely injured when a sharp kite string, commonly known as 'china manja', slit his throat while he was riding his two-wheeler vehicle at Ramaram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The sleuths of Police Mangalhat PS, Ghoshamahal Division, South West Zone, Hyderabad received credible information regarding the sale of banned Chinese manja made with non-biodegradable/synthetic products which may endanger human lives, flying birds and animals in the limits of Mangalhat police station.

M. Mahesh, Inspector of Police and SI's of PS Mangalhat with the assistance of staff/team under the close supervision of K Venkata Reddy, ACP Goshamahal Divison and under the guidance of MD. Ashfaq Addl. DCP South West Zone, Hyderabad and G. Chandra Mohan, DCP South West Zone, Hyderabad City Police conducted a special drive from November 10, 2024, to till date, against the kites selling shops in the limits of PS Mangalhat.

G Chandra Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone Hyderabad said, "During the ride, we found banned Chinese Manza made with non-biodegradable/synthetic products in various shops on different dates. We have registered a total of 18 cases against the 22 respective accused persons so far, also we have seized a total of 1094 bobbins made with synthetic products/non-biodegradable items, from the possession of the respective accused persons."

He said that 22 people were arrested during special drives.

"Further we have seriously instructed the shop holders who used to sell kites and Manza in the limits of PS Mangalhat, not to sell the Banned Chinese Manza, if any fails to follow the instructions severe action will be initiated against them," he said.

Dy Commissioner of Police further said that they have conducted several meetings in the area with the local people and the customers who used to come to purchase the Manza, regarding proper precautions to be taken during flying kites. For flying kites the building must contain a railing to avoid falling from the building, he said.

"We have strictly instructed them not to purchase the Banned Chinese Manza which is made with synthetic products/non-biodegradable items to avoid the cause of harm to human lives/birds/animals. If anyone fails to follow the instructions they must be liable for punishment," he further said.

Earlier a 40-year-old man, Krishna Rao, a native of Cherlaguda Mandal, was severely injured when a sharp kite string, commonly known as 'china manja', slit his throat while he was riding his two-wheeler vehicle at Ramaram under Kothagudem Police station limits in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to the police, "A 40-year-old man named Krishna Rao, a native of Cherlaguda Mandal, was travelling on his two-wheeler vehicle at Ramaram yesterday evening around 5:30 pm. Suddenly, a 'china manja' came into contact with his throat, causing severe bleeding injuries. Nearby people immediately rushed him to a local hospital, where he is currently out of danger. No complaint has been filed in this matter so far." (ANI)

