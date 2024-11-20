Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 11th Chintan Shibir of the state government will be held over three days, starting, November 21, at Somnath, a renowned pilgrimage, the government said in a release on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the series of Chintan Shibirs in 2003 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, aiming to transform administrative practices and work culture. Continuing this tradition, the 11th Chintan Shibir is to be held with the active participation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state ministers, senior secretaries, department heads, district collectors, and district development officers, it said.

The 11th Chintan Shibir will feature group discussions and brainstorming sessions on key topics, including employment opportunities in the state, income growth in rural areas, the saturation approach in government schemes, and the role of districts and local self-government institutions in tourism development, the release added.

Each day of the three-day Shibir will begin with group yoga sessions.

Additionally, expert speeches on relevant topics, such as the use of Deep tech to enhance services, artificial intelligence, and data analysis, will be delivered.

At the conclusion of the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will present awards to the Best District Collector and Best DDO, it added. (ANI)

