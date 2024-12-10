Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Three people died and around 39 were injured after a bus carrying passengers plunged into a gorge in the Ani area of Kullu district on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per the Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran, the private bus carrying around 42 people fell into a 70-80 metres gorge in the Ani area today.

"A private bus carrying around 42 people fell 70-80 metres down the hill in the Ani area today. Three have died," he said

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the bus accident.

He directed the district administration to extend every possible support to the affected families and ensure the injured receive the necessary medical care.

Conveying their condolences, the Chief Minister prayed for the peace of the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. He also extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the unfortunate incident.

"Our government is working to prevent such accidents. The injured are being taken to hospitals, and the families of the deceased are being provided with support. Financial assistance will also be given where necessary. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," he said.

According to a state government release, three people lost their lives in the accident and 11 sustained injuries.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Kullu bus accident. (ANI)

