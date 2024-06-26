Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) At least five persons died due to lightning strikes at different places in Bargarh and Bolangir districts of Odisha on Wednesday, police said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, an official release said.

While three persons died in lightning strike at Duanadihi village in Bargarh, two others lost their lives at Chaulbanji village in Bolangir.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, officials said.

Nayagarh recorded rainfall of 110 mm, Paralakhemundi (69.8 mm), 23 mm in Nabarangpur and 21.3 mm in Bhubaneswar during the day, they said.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty said rainfall activity would continue in the state for another four days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Thursday, she said.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed of 30-40 kmph would prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on June 26,” the weather office said in a bulletin.

