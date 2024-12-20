New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) During 2024-25, 593 electrical multiple unit and mainline multiple electrical unit coaches were manufactured till November, 2024, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

“Presently, all the available MEMU coaches over Indian Railways are being used for operation of MEMU services as per their scheduled composition,” Vaishnaw said, answering questions from Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham regarding disruption of MEMU services due to alleged lack of sufficient coaches.

Hisham asked “whether production of MEMU coaches will be enhanced”, “whether production of Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches and Vande Bharat coaches is given more priority than MEMU coaches” and “the details of coaches manufactured by the railways in the last five years, category-wise.”

Vaishnaw said that the production of all types of coaches, including LHB, Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and Vande Bharat is planned as per traffic requirements duly considering the production capacities of production units and supply chain constraints.

“During 2024-25, 593 nos. EMU/MEMU coaches have been manufactured till November, 2024,” he added.

