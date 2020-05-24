India News | 67 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Odisha; Count Rises to 1,336

Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) As many as 67 people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the state's virus tally to 1,336, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 67 new patients, 60 were housed in quarantine centres and four were in home isolation. The remaining three people had come in contact with earlier detected COVID-19 patients, the official said.

The new cases were reported from 13 different districts.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported in Puri (16), followed by Nayagarh (13), seven each in Ganjam and Bolangir, six in Angul, four each in Sundergarh and Kalahandi, three in Khurda, two each in Cuttack and Malkangiri and one each in Nuapada, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts.

With a case being reported in Nuapada, the number of affected districts in the state has now risen to 27. There are 30 districts in Odisha.

Of the 1,336 cases, 832 are active, while 497 patients have recovered and seven have died.

As many as 5,388 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,23,834.

