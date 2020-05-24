Uttar Pradesh: Lord Vishnu's Ancient Idol Found During Digging of Pond in Kaushambhi District

Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Prayagraj May 24: An ancient idol of Lord Vishnu was recovered on Saturday at Rasoolpur Badagav village in Kaushambhi district during digging of a pond by labourers engaged under MGNREGS.

About 150 labourers were digging Khumbhi pond in the village when a labourer stumbled upon the idol and alerted the village head and block development officer. Pakistan: Idols of Lord Shiva, Hanuman and Ganesh Unearthed From 1,500-Year-Old Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Karachi.

District officials rushed to the spot, took possession of the ancient idol and notified Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that the ASI officials have been informed about the idol which is said to belong to the 12th century.

The idol is currently in possession of the treasury department and teams of ASI and Allahabad Museum are expected to examine it on Sunday.

According to villagers, the idol of Lord Vishnu has four arms, carrying a conch shell, mace and chakra.

Officials said, they can divulge more details after consulting archaeologists. Leaders of Hindu frontal organizations also assembled at the pond to take a glimpse of the idol, have requested district authorities to install the statue in a temple.