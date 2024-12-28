New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Reacting to the AAP government's proposed Mahila Samman Yojna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma on Saturday said that the scheme has not been passed by the Delhi government and also there is no budget provision for the same.

"...This scheme has neither been passed by the Delhi government nor is there any budget provision for it. This is not a government scheme, workers of the Aam Aadmi Party are asking mobile numbers and saying that money will come into their accounts. When women are saying how will it come, you did not ask for the bank account number, then they are saying that it will come. Now they are going to commit big cyber fraud in this too...I can say one thing Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit in the New Delhi Assembly seat," said Parvesh Verma.

Also Read | Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi's Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher's Paradise.

Delhi is expected to face assembly polls early next year. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena calling for an investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed Rs 2,100 monthly allowance scheme for women, alleging potential misuse.

The LG has initiated inquiry into the allegations that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of residents of Delhi in the name of registration for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Marries Another Woman After Promising to Marry Girlfriend and Taking INR 2 Lakh, Arrested.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal attacked BJP and said it was banking on the complaint filed by a Congress leader.

"The situation of the BJP is such that they are pleading in front of the Congress party to save them. BJP itself did not dare to complain but got Sandeep Dikshit to complain. Both of them want to stop AAP. I am ready to go to jail again for you. Is the country their ancestral property? Why are they not stopping the one who is distributing money, openly asking for votes in return?" he asked.

With AAP launching a drive to enrol people for the schemes, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' and said no such scheme has been officially notified.

Following the notice, the BJP accused Kejriwal of engaging in "digital fraud." Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP exerted pressure on Delhi government officials.

"These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)